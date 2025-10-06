Guwahati: The first supermoon of 2025, known as the Harvest Moon, will rise shortly after sunset on October 6, offering a spectacular lunar show for enthusiasts across the globe.

This celestial event will be visible on the evening of October 6 and continue into the early hours of October 7, allowing ample time for skywatchers to witness the moon at its closest approach to Earth.

Best time and place to view

Experts advise observing the supermoon immediately after sunset on October 6 by looking toward the eastern horizon. To enjoy the best view, it’s recommended to find locations away from city lights to minimize light pollution.

What makes a supermoon special?

A supermoon occurs when a full moon aligns with the moon’s perigee, its closest point to Earth along its elliptical orbit. This proximity makes the moon appear up to 30% larger and brighter than a typical full moon.

Although the size difference is subtle to the naked eye, the moon often appears larger near the horizon due to a psychological effect called the “moon illusion.”

Besides the visual spectacle, the supermoon’s increased gravitational pull can lead to slightly higher tides on Earth.

Visibility across India and beyond

Residents across India can expect to see the supermoon on the night of October 6 and early morning of October 7, weather permitting.

Cloud cover and local weather conditions may affect visibility, and while the moon might not appear at its absolute peak size due to daylight timings, it will still shine brightly and exhibit a golden hue.

The Harvest Supermoon will also grace the skies of many Northern Hemisphere countries, including parts of Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America. In the United States, the supermoon will peak late on October 6, while in the UK it will rise on October 7, giving observers a chance to enjoy the event over consecutive nights.

A rare astronomical sequence

This supermoon marks the first of three consecutive supermoons scheduled for 2025—a rare occurrence. It aligns closely with the autumn equinox, traditionally the time of the Harvest Moon, adding cultural and astronomical significance to the event.

For skywatchers and photographers alike, this October supermoon offers a unique opportunity to reconnect with the wonders of Earth’s natural satellite.