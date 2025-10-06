Guwahati: Rescue teams are racing against time in eastern Tibet after a sudden snowstorm stranded nearly 1,000 people on the remote slopes of Mount Everest, according to reports from Chinese state media.

Since the storm began late Friday, heavy snowfall has engulfed high-altitude campsites at over 4,900 metres (16,000 feet), cutting off access and endangering hundreds of climbers and trekkers.

Authorities have deployed hundreds of local villagers and emergency crews to clear the blocked routes and search for stranded individuals.

Local sources reported that rescuers have safely evacuated around 350 people to Qudang, a small town in the region. Rescuers continue to guide others to safety as weather conditions permit.

“The cold and wet conditions were unbearable, hypothermia became a serious threat,” said Chen Geshuang, a trekker who managed to reach Qudang with her group. “This October’s weather has been unlike anything our guide had seen before. It hit us without warning.”

Tibet’s Blue Sky Rescue Team received distress calls describing collapsed tents and several individuals already showing signs of hypothermia.

Emergency crews responded immediately, navigating through deep snow and treacherous terrain to reach the affected camps.

In response to the unfolding crisis, Tingri County Tourism Company has halted ticket sales and closed entry to the Everest Scenic Area since Saturday to ensure public safety.

The snowstorm forms part of a broader pattern of severe weather hitting the region. Neighboring Nepal is battling torrential rains that have triggered landslides and flash floods, claiming at least 47 lives and destroying vital infrastructure, including bridges.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Matmo made landfall in eastern China, forcing the evacuation of around 150,000 residents.

Mount Everest, towering at 8,849 meters, continues to draw adventurers from around the world, but the climb remains one of the most dangerous.

In recent years, issues such as overcrowding, environmental degradation, and deadly accidents have raised growing concerns about the mountain’s future as a trekking and climbing destination.