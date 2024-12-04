South Korean President imposes and lifts Martial Law in a matter of hours

Seoul: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Wednesday, only to lift it hours later.

President Yoon announced the imposition of martial law in a late-night emergency television address, accusing the opposition of engaging in “anti-state activities” that were paralyzing the government.

A six-point decree followed, banning political activities, “false propaganda,” strikes, and gatherings that incite social unrest.

The decree also brought all media outlets under martial law authority and ordered striking doctors to return to work within 48 hours.

However, the National Assembly pushed back against the president’s declaration.

Despite security forces sealing the building and helicopters landing on the roof, 190 lawmakers managed to enter and voted unanimously to reject Yoon’s declaration and call for martial law to be lifted.

Following the lawmakers’ vote, Yoon backed down, and his cabinet approved the motion to lift the order.

In a televised address, Yoon stated that he had withdrawn from the military and deployed for martial law operations.

The reasons behind Yoon’s decision to impose martial law are unclear, but it is believed to be linked to a festering budget row between Yoon and the opposition Democratic Party.

The opposition had slashed around 4.1 trillion won (USD 2.8 billion) from Yoon’s proposed budget for next year, prompting the president to complain that key budgets essential to the nation’s core functions were being cut.

The United States National Security Council stated that it was monitoring the situation closely, while the Chinese embassy in South Korea advised its citizens to remain calm and pay attention to political changes.