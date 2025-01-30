Guwahati: At least 20 oil workers and crew members were killed in a plane crash in South Sudan, one injured severely, official reports.

According to agency reports, the crash occurred in Unity State at 10 am on Wednesday, just five minutes after take-off from the area. The plane was heading to the capital, Juba.

Earlier, the aircraft had carried the President of the Greater Pioneer Operating Company (GPOC), a petroleum exploration and production firm.

The victims included 20 individuals: two pilots and 18 GPOC employees, including engineers and technical staff of various nationalities. The deceased comprised two Chinese nationals, two Ugandans, one Indian, and 15 South Sudanese.

The sole survivor was rescued but remains in critical condition.

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir Mayardit confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

While the exact model of the aircraft remains unidentified, photos from the site suggest it was a medium-sized transport plane.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash in Unity State,” said President Mayardit in a statement. “These individuals were committed to the development of our country, and their loss is felt by all.”