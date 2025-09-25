Guwahati: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday alleged that he was the victim of “three very sinister events” during his visit to the United Nations on Tuesday and that the Secret Service will be looking into the issues.

Trump was attending the U.N. General Assembly, “where he gave a speech excoriating the institution for having squandered its potential.”

He also slammed U.S. allies in Europe for their handling of the Russian war in Ukraine and their acceptance of immigrants as he told fellow world leaders that their nations were “going to hell.”

On his social media website, Trump wrote that “he was in a sour mood at the U.N. because of a trio of mishaps that he suggested was part of a conspiracy against him.”

First, the escalator came to a “screeching halt” with Trump and his entourage on it, an event that Trump called “absolutely sabotage.”

Stephane Dujarric, the U.N. spokesman, said a videographer from the U.S. delegation who ran ahead of Trump may have “inadvertently” triggered the stop mechanism at the top of the escalator.

