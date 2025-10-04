Guwahati: US President Donald Trump on Friday urged Israel to immediately stop bombing Gaza after Hamas agreed to release hostages and accept parts of a US plan to end the war.

Key issues, like disarmament, remain unresolved.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Israel is preparing to implement the first stage of Trump’s plan, which focuses on releasing Israeli hostages following Hamas’ response.

Hamas responded to Trump’s 20-point plan after the US president gave the group a Sunday deadline to accept the proposal or face consequences.

Trump, presenting himself as a peacemaker, has invested heavily in ending the two-year conflict that has killed tens of thousands and left Israel isolated internationally.

Trump said he believes Hamas is “ready for lasting peace” and urged Netanyahu to act. On Truth Social, he wrote, “Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the hostages out safely and quickly! This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought peace in the Middle East.”

Despite Trump’s call, Israeli forces continued striking Gaza City and Khan Younis, though they reported no immediate casualties.

Netanyahu has not commented on Hamas’ response or Trump’s demand, while opposition leader Yair Lapid urged Israel to join the negotiations. Hostage families also called on Netanyahu to begin talks immediately.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Hamas’ commitments should be followed up without delay.

The conflict began after the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, which killed about 1,200 people and took 251 hostages. Israel says 48 hostages remain, 20 of whom are alive.

Gaza health authorities report more than 66,000 deaths, mostly civilians, and severe destruction has caused famine conditions in parts of the territory.

A UN commission and human rights experts have said Israel may have committed genocide, while the Netanyahu government says its actions are self-defense.

Hamas did not confirm whether it will disarm or accept a phased Israeli withdrawal, and said disarmament will not occur until Israel ends its occupation.

Qatar, Egypt, and the US are continuing to mediate.

Trump’s plan calls for a ceasefire, exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners, staged Israeli withdrawal, Hamas disarmament, and a transitional international-led government.

Hamas expressed willingness to release prisoners and negotiate, but did not clearly agree to restrictions on its political role in Gaza.

Trump warned that failure to accept the proposal by Sunday evening could lead to “all hell” breaking out in Gaza. Hamas was not involved in drafting the plan.