Guwahati: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signaled his readiness to step down after the war with Russia concludes, making it clear that ending the conflict takes precedence over holding onto power.

“My goal is to finish the war, not to continue running for office,” Zelenskyy told a news agency, in one of his strongest indications yet that he does not intend to stay in power indefinitely.

Zelenskyy, who emerged as a wartime leader following Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, has often been dismissed by Moscow as lacking legitimacy.

Earlier this year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told NBC News that the Kremlin would not recognize Zelenskyy’s authority to sign any peace deal.

“When the time comes to sign documents, everyone must be clear that the person signing is legitimate,” Lavrov said, adding, “Mr. Zelenskyy is not, at the moment.”

The Kremlin continues to refer to Zelenskyy as the “de facto head of the regime,” refusing to acknowledge him as Ukraine’s legitimate president.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly recently, Zelenskyy accused Moscow of deliberately sabotaging any chance of a ceasefire.

He claimed Russia remains uninterested in peace and continues to destabilize Europe through aggression and war crimes.

“Ukrainians are peaceful people, even during bloodshed,” he said, highlighting the abduction of thousands of Ukrainian children and the destruction of civilian infrastructure by Russian forces. “How long will it take to bring our children home?” he asked UN delegates.

Zelenskyy also warned that Moldova could fall under Russian influence if global leaders failed to take a stronger stance. He emphasized the need for continued international support for Kyiv and contrasted Ukraine’s limited military capacity with Russia’s.

“Ukraine doesn’t have the big fat missiles dictators love to parade,” he said. “We had to build drones to defend our right to exist. In the Black Sea, we succeeded because Russia left us no other choice.”

Zelenskyy urged world leaders to act before the war spreads further and becomes even more difficult to contain.

“Stopping Putin now is cheaper than protecting global trade routes later. It’s easier than entering a new arms race. War has already touched too many lives,” he said. “Don’t stay silent while Russia prolongs this conflict. Speak out. Condemn it.”

As Ukraine’s counteroffensive grinds on, Zelenskyy continues to press for stronger international unity, while making it clear that his own political future is secondary to restoring peace in his war-torn nation.