Applications are invited for recruitment of 32 vacant positions or career in AAI in 2025.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Assistants in 2025.

Name of post : Senior Assistant (Electronics)

No. of posts : 21

Qualification : Diploma in Electronics / Telecommunication / Radio Engineering.

Experience : Two years (2) relevant experience in the concerned discipline.

Name of post : Senior Assistant (Accounts)

No. of posts : 10

Qualification : Graduate preferably B.Com. with Computer literacy test in MS Office.

Experience : Two years (2) relevant experience in the concerned discipline.

Name of post : Senior Assistant (Official Language)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Masters in Hindi with English as a subject at Graduation level OR Masters in English with Hindi as a subject at Graduation level.

OR,

Masters in any subject apart from Hindi/English from a recognized University along with Hindi and

English as compulsory/optional subjects at graduation level.

OR,

Masters in any subject apart from Hindi/English from a recognized University along with Hindi and

English as medium and compulsory/optional subjects or medium of examination at graduation

level. Means if at graduation level Hindi is medium then English should be as compulsory/optional

subject or if English is medium then Hindi should be as compulsory/optional subject.

OR,

Graduation Degree from a recognized University along with Hindi and English as compulsory/ optional subjects or any one out of both as medium of examination and other as compulsory/ optional subject along with recognized Diploma/Certificate course of Hindi to English and

English to Hindi Translation or two years’ experience of Hindi to English and English to Hindi

Translation at Central/State government offices including Government of India Undertakings or

reputed organizations.

AND,

ln addition to qualification criteria, Computer literacy test in MS Office (Hindi)

Experience : Two years (2) relevant experience in the concerned discipline.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.aai.aero/

Opening date for On-line Registration : 05/08/2025

Last Date for completion of On-line Registration : 26/08/2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here