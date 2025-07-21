Applications are invited for recruitment of 10 vacant technical positions or career in AAI in 2025.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Senior Consultants in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Senior Consultant (Planning)

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in engineering (Civil or Electrical) and MBA (In any specialization). Bachelor’s degree holders from IITs/NITs will be preferred

Experience : 08 to 10 years’ experience in monitoring / execution / MIS development of infrastructure project preferably Airport construction/Planning/Monitoring

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Upper Age Limit : 45 years as on 01.08.2025

Also Read : 10 places to visit around Guwahati for a soul fulfilling boating experience

Name of post : Senior Consultant (Operations)

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in any Engineering or Statistics or Economics or Operations Research and MBA (In any specialization).

Experience : 08 to 10 years’ experience in analysing data and preparation of replies/reports

Upper Age Limit : 45 years as on 01.08.2025

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://test.cbexams.com/EDPSU/AAIReg2025/Regstep.aspx

The last date of receipt of application will be 01.08.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here