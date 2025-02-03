Applications are invited for recruitment of 83 vacant positions or career in AAI in 2025.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Executives in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Executive (Fire Services)

No. of posts : 13

Qualification :

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering. /Tech. in Fire Engg./Mechanical Engg./Automobile Engg.

Name of post : Junior Executive (Human Resources)

No. of posts : 66

Qualification :

Graduate and MBA or equivalent (2 years’ duration) with specialization in HRM/ HRD/ PM&IR/ Labour Welfare

Name of post : Junior Executive (Official Language)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

Post-Graduation in Hindi or in English with English or Hindi respectively as a Subject at Degree Level or Post-Graduation in any other subject with Hindi and English as compulsory / elective subject at Degree Level

Experience of two years in Translation relating to Glossary and from English to Hindi and Hindi to English preferably of Technical or Scientific literature

Age Limit :

Maximum age 27 years as on 18.03.2025.

(a) Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates.

(b) Upper age limit is relaxable by 10 years for PwBD candidates where post is identified suitable for relevant category of disability, supported by the Certificate of Disability issued on or before 18.03.2025 by the Competent Authority.

(c) For Ex-Serviceman, age relaxation is applicable as prescribed by Govt. of India orders issued from time to time.

(d) It is relaxable by maximum 10 years for candidates who are in regular service of AAI and have

completed their probation on initial appointment.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.aai.aero/

Opening date for On-line Applications : 17.02.2025

Closing date for On-line Applications : 18.03.2025

Application Fees :

Application Fee of Rs.1000/- (Rupees One Thousand only) (inclusive of GST) through ONLINE MODE ONLY. Fee submission through other mode is unacceptable. However, the SC/ST/PWD candidates/ Apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI/ Female candidates gets exemption from payment of Fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here