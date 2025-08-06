Shillong: The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has closed the case against East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Rituraj Ravi, finding no evidence of human rights violations in connection with the alleged forceful attempt to remove activist Bindas Syiem from a hunger strike in June last year.

In its order dated July 25, the Commission observed that the testimonies of the complainant and other witnesses were inconsistent and lacked reliability. “As no case of violation of human rights is made out against the Respondent Rituraj Ravi, the case is closed,” the MHRC stated.

The case originated from a complaint filed by Enlang Sawian, who alleged that on June 9, 2024, a police team led by Ravi attempted to remove Syiem from her protest near the Secretariat without the presence of a female police officer or an executive magistrate. Syiem was staging a hunger strike to protest the delay in repairing the Nongpoh–Umden road.

Additional complaints were filed on June 13 by Hynniewtrep Integrated Organization members Donbok Dkhar and Shaniah Nongrum, as well as jointly by Purity Phawa and Marylis Mawrie, all demanding action against the SP.

The Commission’s findings noted that although some witnesses alleged a violation of constitutional rights, cross-examination revealed no improper or indecent conduct by the police.

It further stated that the aggrieved party, Bindas Syiem, did not clearly allege a specific violation in her deposition. She said she felt her rights were infringed because the police arrived late at night with an ambulance, without medical staff present.

The Commission also pointed out that the testimonies of at least three witnesses were inconsistent on key aspects of the incident, and no video evidence was submitted to substantiate the claims. It noted that individuals who were reportedly with Syiem on the night of the incident were not presented as witnesses.

While closing the case, the Commission acknowledged procedural lapses and recommended institutional reforms to prevent similar issues in future.