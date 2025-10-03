Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in Airports Authority of India in 2025.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Consultant in 2025. Airports Authority of India (AAI), a Government of India Public Sector Enterprise, which came into being an Act of Parliament, has the responsibility of creating, upgrading, maintaining and managing Civil Aviation Infrastructure both on the ground and air space in the country. AAl has got the Mini Ratna Category-1 status.

Name of post : Consultant (Airport Systems)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in engineering / technology in Electronics/Electronics & Communication/ Electronics and Instrumentation.

Experience : 05 to 08 years of post qualification experience in project management / execution, tendering etc.in Electronics systems

Upper Age Limit : 40 years as on 16.10.2025

Name of post : Junior Consultant (Airport Systems)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in engineering / Technology in Electronics/Electronics &

Communication/ Electronics and Instrumentation.

Experience : 03 to 05 years of post-qualification experience in project management / execution, tendering etc.in Electronics systems

Upper Age Limit : 35 years as on 16.10.2025

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.aai.aero/

The last date of receipt of application is 16.10.2025 (5.30 PM).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here