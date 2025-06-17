Applications are invited for recruitment of 18 vacant positions or career in APEDA in 2025.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant General Managers, Assistant Managers and Junior Hindi Translator in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant General Manager (Agriculture)

No. of posts : 8

Qualification & Experience :

(i) Post Graduate Degree in Agriculture/Horticulture/Plantation/ Agriculture Engineering/

Agriculture and Cooperation/Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/Dairy Technology /Food Processing/ Food Processing Technology/ Food Technology/ Food Science/Food Science and

Technology from recognized University/Institution

(ii) Five years’ experience in the above fields post acquiring the above educational qualification

Name of post : Assistant General Manager (Business Promotion)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

(i) Post Graduate Degree in Foreign Trade/ International Business/ International Trade/ Agriculture Business Management/ Horticulture Business Management/ Agriculture Marketing/

Horticulture Marketing/ Agronomy/ Agricultural Economics/ Agriculture with specialization in

Agronomy or Agricultural Economy from recognized University/Institution

(ii) Five years’ experience in the above fields post acquiring the above educational qualification

Name of post : Assistant General Manager (Finance)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

(i) Post Graduate Degree in Finance/ Financial Management/MBA(Finance) from recognized

University/Institution

OR

Having completed Chartered Accountancy from the ICAI

(ii) Five years experience in the above fields post acquiring the above educational qualification

Name of post : Assistant General Manager (Information Technology)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

(i) Post Graduate Degree in Computer Science Engineering/ Information Technology from

recognized University/Institution

(ii) Five years experience in the above fields post acquiring the above educational qualification

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Agriculture)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture/Horticulture/Plantation/ Agriculture Engineering/ Agriculture and Cooperation/Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/Dairy Technology / Food Processing/ Food Processing Technology/ Food Technology/Food Science/Food Science and Technology from

recognized University/Institution

Name of post : Assistant Manager

No. of posts : 4

Qualification & Experience :

Bachelor’s/Under-graduate Degree in Agriculture/Horticulture/Plantation/ Agriculture Engineering/ Agriculture and Cooperation/Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/Dairy Technology /

Food Processing/ Food Processing Technology/ Food Technology/Food Science/Food Science

and Technology from recognized University/Institution

Name of post : Junior Hindi Translator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

(i) Master’s degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level

OR

Master’s degree of a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level

OR

Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi

medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of a examination at the

degree level

OR

Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English

medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of a examination at the

degree level;

OR

Master’s Degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi

and English as compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as a medium of examination

and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level

AND

(ii) Recognized Diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English & vice versa or

two years’ experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central or State

Government office, including Government of India Undertaking.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://jobapply.in/APEDA2025/

LAST DATE OF ONLINE SUBMISSION IS 14-Jul-2025 (11.59 PM).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here