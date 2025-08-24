Severe Israeli airstrikes struck Yemen’s capital Sanaa on Sunday, days after Houthi rebels fired a missile at Israel.

Isareli military called the attack as the “first cluster bomb the rebels had launched at it since 2023,” reports AP.

As per Iranian-backed Houthis, multiple areas across Sanaa were hit.

The Houthi-run health ministry added that at least two people were killed and 35 others were injured.

Israeli military informed that it “struck the Asar and Hizaz power plants, calling them “a significant electricity supply facility for military activities,” alongside a military site where the presidential palace is located.

According to residents of Sanaa, they heard explosions near a closed military academy and the presidential palace.

There were also plumes of smoke near Sabeen Square, a central gathering place in the capital.

“The sounds of explosions were very strong,” said Hussein Mohamed a resident close to the presidential palace.

The Houthis have embarked on a mission to unleash missiles and drones on Israel.

They target ships in the Red Sea.

Nasruddin Amer, deputy head of the Houthi media office, said they vowed to continue attacks on Israel.

??? Israeli jets struck multiple Houthi military targets in Sanaa, Yemen, including power plants and a site near the presidential palace, responding to recent missile and UAV attacks on Israel, amid Iran-backed Houthi exploitation of civilian infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/mIILoP6U69 — Info Room (@InfoR00M) August 24, 2025

The Israeli attack was the first to strike Yemen since a week ago, when the former targeted energy infrastructure used by the rebels.

The latest assault follows the “Houthis’ claim of launching a newly equipped missile toward Israel on Friday, targeting the country’s largest airport, Ben Gurion.”

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel continues to “impose an air and naval blockade.”