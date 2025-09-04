Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Teaching Assistants in Geology and Physics. Rajiv Gandhi University (formerly Arunachal University) is the premier institution for higher education in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. The University is located a top Rono Hills on a picturesque tableland of 302 acres overlooking the river Dikrong. It is 6.5 km away from the National Highway 415 and 25 km away from Itanagar, the State capital. The campus is linked with the National Highway by the Dikrong bridge.

Name of post : Teaching Assistants

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Geology : 1

Physics : 1

Essential Qualification :

Geology : M.Sc./M.Tech. in Geology / Applied Geology from a recognised University /Institute with NET/SLET/Ph.D. in relevant subject as per latest UGC norms

Physics : M.Sc. in Physics from a recognised university/Institute with NET/SLET/Ph.D. in relevant subject as per latest UGC norms.

Remuneration : Consolidated salary of Rs. 1000/- per class to maximum of Rs. 35,000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 15.09.2025 at 11.a.m in the Chamber of HoD, in

the Department of Geology, Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply :

Interested candidates may appear for a walk in interview on date and time mentioned above along with the bio-data stating qualification, experience, Specialization etc. with original of supporting

documents.

