Dimapur: The Nagaland Legislative Assembly passed the Nagaland State Finance Commission Bill and the Nagaland Flood Plain Zoning Bill, 2025, on Thursday, the concluding day of the two-day seventh session of the 14th Assembly.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio introduced the two bills on the floor of the House on September 2.

He also presented the following reports and rules:

The report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on state finances for the year 2023–24,

Report No. 1 of 2025 of the Nagaland Evaluation Service Rules, 2025,

The Nagaland New & Renewable Energy Department Service Rules, 2024, and

The Nagaland State Human Rights Commission Annual Report, 2024–25.

Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton presented the Nagaland Forensic Science Laboratory Service Rules, 2024, under the Police Department.

Zhaleo Rio, Chairperson of the Committee on Subordinate Legislation (2025–2026), presented the Internal Working Rules of the Committee on Subordinate Legislation.

A. Nyamnyie Konyak, Chairperson of the Committee of Privileges and Ethics (2025–2026), submitted the Internal Working Rules of the Committee of Privileges and Ethics.

P. Longon, Chairperson of the Committee on Government Assurances (2025–2026), submitted the Internal Working Rules of the Committee on Government Assurances (1st Amendment).

Meanwhile, Speaker Sharingain Longkumer adjourned the seventh session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly sine die.