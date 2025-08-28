Arunachal Jobs Rajiv Gandhi University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh in 2025.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Teaching Assistants in the Department of Education in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Teaching Assistants in Department of Education

No. of posts : 5

Subject wise vacancies :

Education : 1

English : 1

Political Science : 1

Economics : 1

Geography : 1

Qualification :

For Education :

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

1. Post Graduate Degree in Education (M.Ed.) .with Minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade.

2. With National Eligibility Test or State Level Eligibility Test or Doctor of Philosophy in education or any other qualification prescribed by University Grants Commission for these categories of posts.

For other subjects :

1. Post-Graduate Degree in Concerned Subject with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade.

2. B.Ed. Degree with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade.

3. National Eligibility Test or State Level Eligibility Test or Doctor of Philosophy in Education or in the concerned subject as prescribed by the University Grants Commission for these categories of Posts

Remuneration : Consolidated salary of Rs. 1000/- per class to maximum of Rs.35,000/- per month

Also Read : 10 types of Bappa’s favourite Modak for this Ganesh Chaturthi

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 29th August 2025 from 10:30 AM onwards.

The venue is at the Chamber of Head, Department of Education, Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply :

Candidates are directed to report at 10.00 AM in the department of Education, RGU along with all original documents (Academic: Class-X to highest degree and Aadhar card, Social category certificate, if applicable or any other relevant certificate), two sets of photocopies and recent passport size photograph for verification of documents and registration for interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here