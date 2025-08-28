Imphal: The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Thursday held a state-level public rally under the slogan “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod” at the City Convention Centre, Palace Compound in Imphal East.

The Congress organized the rally to raise public awareness about alleged assaults on citizens’ electoral rights and to demand accountability from those responsible for upholding the neutrality and sanctity of India’s electoral process.

Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, AICC in-charge for Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura, addressed the gathering and accused the BJP-led government of orchestrating systematic voter fraud, misusing central agencies, and weakening democratic institutions.

Ulaka, who also serves as the Lok Sabha MP from Odisha, said that the party had launched similar rallies across several states as part of the second phase of its national protest.

He cited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent revelation of alleged manipulation of over 10 lakh votes in one Assembly segment under the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency.

“Instead of investigating the issue, the Election Commission chose to summon Rahul Gandhi, a move the Congress strongly condemned,” Ulaka added.

He also recalled that during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress had conducted a systematic and scientific campaign nationwide. According to the party’s internal assessments, the BJP was losing significant ground in many constituencies.

The rally in Imphal saw participation from Congress leaders and workers representing all 60 Assembly constituencies of Manipur, reflecting state-wide support for the party’s cause.