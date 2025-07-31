Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or jobs in Sainik School East Siang Arunachal Pradesh.

Sainik School East Siang Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Teachers and other officials on regular and contractual basis

Name of post : PGT (Mathematics) Regular

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(a) At least second-class Master’s Degree in the Mathematics subject from a registered and recognised University.

(b) B.Ed or equivalent from a registered and recognised University with subject concerned.

(c) At least two years post B.Ed or equivalent Offline Teaching Experience (OTE) as a TGT/ PGT in the subject concerned.

(d) Experience in education research and curriculum development.

Name of post : Accountant (Regular)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(a) B.Com with adequate knowledge of double entry system of accounting or should have worked as an Accountant for at least 10 years in a government or a private organisation and must fully conversant with maintenance of accounts in double entry system.

(b) Ability to correspond in English independently.

Name of post : Upper Division Clerk Regular (UDC)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduate with at least 02 years offline office experience in a Government or a Commercial Organisation and ability to correspond in English independently. Knowledge of shorthand and type writing will be considered as an additional qualification.

Name of post : Medical Officer (Contractual)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(a) Prescribed full time and regular MBBS in Theory, Practical and Internship from a registered and recognised Medical College/ Institute with valid registration as per Indian Medical Council guidelines, rules and regulations.

(b) At least two years post MBBS Offline Professional Experience (OPE) as a Medical Officer (practicing Doctor) in any Hospital/ Poly Clinic/ MI Room/ Infirmary.

Name of post : TGT (Science) Contractual

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(a) B.Sc or Integrated B.Sc B.Ed or equivalent from a registered and recognised University with at least 50% marks.

(b) B.Ed with Science or equivalent from a registered and recognised University.

(c) CTET/ STET qualified

Name of post : TGT (English) Contractual

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(a) BA English or Integrated B.A B.Ed with English or equivalent from a registered and recognised University with at least 50% marks.

(b) B.Ed with English or equivalent from a registered recognised University.

(c) ????/ STET qualified

Name of post : Counsellor (Contractual)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(a) A Bachelor’s Degree (Pass/ Honours) in Psychology from a registered and recognised University/ Institution.

(b) Diploma in Guidance and Counselling from a registered and recognised University/ Institution.

Name of post : Mess Manager (Contractual)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(a) Matriculation or equivalent from a registered and recognised State/ Central Board or Institute.

(b) Three years Diploma in catering or equivalent or CBSE Senior Secondary with Hotel Management and Catering as vocational subject and one-year physical experience in catering or CBSE Senior Secondary and one year Diploma in catering with three years physical experience in

catering from a registered and recognised institution or Ex-Servicemen with Trade Proficiency Certificate in catering from Defence Services (Army/ Navy/ Air Force) with ten years regular service.

(c) Ability to maintain Mess Accounts independently.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications as per prescribed/ given format, along with all requisite self-attested testimonials and recruitment fee payment voucher through Speed Post by 27 August 2025. The school postal address is Sainik School East Siang, Niglok Village, Ruksin Post Pasighat HQ, East Siang District, Arunachal Pradesh – 791102. The desiring/ aspiring candidates are advised to Speed Post the application early to avoid delays and not to wait till last/ closing date. Applicants should superscribe the Speed Post Envelope as “Application for the vacancy of (post applied)”. Other than the Speed Post no other means of dispatch/ receipt will be allowed.

Application Fees :

Except SC/ ST category candidates, all other candidates have to pay compulsory and non-refundable recruitment fee of Rs 500/- (Rupees five hundred only) through Internet Baking, Rupay/Master/ Visa Credit and Debit Card and all other Electronic Means/Digital Payment Platforms/ Applications in favour of Principal, Sainik School Account to be credited in account number 42269254877 held at State Bank of India, Ruksin Branch (IFS Code SBIN 0009409), East Siang District, Arunachal Pradesh – 791102 and enclose the payment voucher/ challan along with the Application for Employment.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here