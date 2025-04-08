Assam Career 2025 AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various paramedical positions or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam in 2025.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Tutor/ Clinical Instructor in Nursing on direct recruitment basis in the College of Nursing in 2025.

Name of post : Tutor/ Clinical Instructor in Nursing

No. of posts : 5

Essential Qualification :

(i) B.Sc. Nursing/Post B.Sc. Nursing Degree from an Indian Council recognized Institute/University

OR

Registered Nurse and Midwife with a sister Tutor Diploma

(ii) Three years’ experience in a teaching Institution

Pay Scale : Level 10 of the Pay Matrix (Rs.56,100 – 1,77,500/-)

Age Limit : Up to 35 years

How to apply :

The aspiring applicants satisfying the eligibility criteria in all respects can submit their application in ONLINE mode followed by the submission of the hard copy of the online application & self-attested copies of supporting documents.

The online registration of the application is to be on AIIMS, Guwahati official website i.e. https://aiimsguwahati.ac.in

Candidates who apply online will have to send a signed hard copy of the online application and self-attested copies of certificates/documents in support of fulfilling the essential criteria of age, educational qualification, experiences, etc. besides others in support of their candidature

Applicants may send the documents through Speed Post/Courier, etc. within a stipulated period.

The address for sending the hard copy of the online application and relevant documents is as under:

The Asst. Administrative Officer (i/c), All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Silbharal, Changsari, Guwahati, Assam -781101

The envelope containing the application should be super-scribed with “Application for the post of

Tutor/Clinical Instructor – College of Nursing, AIIMS, Guwahati.”

Last date of online application is 5th May, 2025

Last date of receipt of the hard copies of online applications, duly signed, along with self-attested

copies of relevant documents as per terms and conditions of the advertisement is 20th May, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here