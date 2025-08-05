Imphal: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, in a call for collaboration and progress, urged all stakeholders to work together to elevate educational institutions in the state, aiming to make them centers of hope and excellence for both Manipur and the entire Northeast region.

His remarks came during the 10th Foundation Day celebrations of Manipur Technical University (MTU) at Imphal’s Takyelpat.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Speaking at the event, Governor Bhalla, who also serves as the Chancellor of MTU, proposed the introduction of student exchange programs with universities across India, followed by international collaborations.

He encouraged students to aim for excellence, bringing pride to the state and enhancing the university’s reputation on a national and global scale.

The Governor highlighted the remarkable growth of MTU since its inception in 2016 as the first and only state-run technical university in Manipur.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He commended its swift academic progress, its alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and its emerging role as a hub for innovation, research, and industry collaboration.

Governor Bhalla acknowledged the dedication of the faculty, the achievements of students in national competitions, and the university’s ambitious plans to introduce cutting-edge courses in fields like Artificial Intelligence, Renewable Energy, Robotics, and Data Science.

He emphasized the importance of preparing students not only to adapt but also to lead in a rapidly evolving world.

Urging students to go beyond simply earning a degree, Bhalla emphasized the importance of curiosity, creativity, and compassion in their academic pursuits. “Think deeply, act responsibly, and lead with courage,” he urged.

The Governor also noted that MTU is more than just an institution, describing it as a visionary seed planted for a self-reliant and sustainable future for Manipur.

He reaffirmed the collective commitment to creating a green, smart, and inclusive campus that fosters growth and empowerment.

The celebration was attended by notable figures, including Prof. W. Chandbabu Singh, Vice Chancellor of Dhanamanjuri University, Ramananda Nongmeikapam, Registrar of MTU, senior university officials, faculty, and students.