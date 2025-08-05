Dimapur: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who also serves as the president of the Nagaland Olympic Association (NOA), reviewed the state’s ongoing sports initiatives.

Last evening at the NOA Office in Kohima, Rio chaired a meeting and discussed key upcoming sporting events with NOA officials that will shape the future of sports in the Northeast region.

During the meeting, Rio and the officials discussed the 39th National Games, which Meghalaya will host in February 2027.

Nagaland has formally proposed to co-host the wrestling discipline of the event, highlighting its growing expertise and infrastructure in combat sports.

Rio also reviewed plans for the next edition of the North East Games, initially scheduled for October 2025 but now postponed to early 2026. The event will be hosted by Tripura.

Rio and the officials also discussed in detail the preparations to host the UWW Alysh Belt Wrestling & Naga Wrestling World Championship (scheduled from November 15 to 23 this year) and the 1st edition of the Dr. T. Ao Junior (Girls) National Football Championship in Nagaland.

Later, Rio inspected the NOA gym facility in Kohima, which is nearing completion and expected to be operational soon.

He reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening Nagaland’s sports ecosystem and positioning the state as a key contributor to national and international sporting events.