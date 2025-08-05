Applications are invited for recruitment of 19 vacant teaching positions or jobs in Sikkim University.

Sikkim University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculty in various subjects.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 19

Discipline wise vacancies :

Mathematics : 1

Geology : 2

Psychology : 4

FYUG (NEP) : 1

Chinese : 2

English : 1

Limbu : 1

History : 1

Political Science : 1

Commerce : 1

Music : 1

Microbiology : 2

Zoology : 1

Qualification : Post Graduation in the subject concerned with specialization in the required field having qualified NET examination or holding Ph.D degree.

Remuneration : Guest faculty shall get an honorarium (irrespective of the number of departments) of Rs. 1,500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 50,000/- per month. However, he or she may get more than 25 classes per month and he/she will be responsible for paper setting and evaluation of answer scripts as part of his/her responsibilities.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for the above posts on 8th August 2025. Reporting time is 10 AM

How to apply :

All candidates are requested to bring along their CV’s / bio-data along with the filled in application form in the prescribed format (available on the University website) on the date of the interview

Application fee of Rs. 200/- will have to be paid on the day of the interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here