Assam Career 2025 AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and technical positions or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam in 2025.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Scientist, Health Economist and Administrative Officer in 2025 at the Health Technology Assessment in India (HTAIn) Resource Centre, a prestigious initiative supported by the Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. The Centre is dedicated to advancing evidence-informed healthcare decision-making and policy by undertaking cutting-edge research in public health, health economics, technology evaluation, cost-effectiveness analysis, and systematic reviews.

Name of post : Scientist D (Medical/ Non-Medical) /Senior Research Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Medical :

MBBS/BVSc/BDS degree + Post graduate degree + 3 years’ experience in relevant field after

post-graduation / Ph.D. in relevant subjects (Community Medicine / Preventive & Social Medicine /

Pediatrics / Medicine / Tropical Medicine / Community Health Administration / Health Administration / Family Medicine / Epidemiology / Public Health / Life sciences / Biotechnology / Pharmacy Practice/ Pharmaceutical sciences / biomedical engineering) from a recognized university.

Or

MBBS with 6 years-experience in relevant field post qualification

Non-Medical :

1. PG degree + 3 years post qualification experience or Ph.D. in relevant field from recognized university.

2. Must have handled minimum 5 project in different roles relevant to requirements.

Salary: Rs. 78,000 + HRA

Age limit: 45 years

Name of post : Health Economist (Level Of Scientist C)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree including the integrated PG degrees in relevant subjects (Public Health, Health Economics, Health technology assessment, Biostatistics, Epidemiology, Community medicine, Pharmacy practice) + 3 years of experience in field of health economics post qualification degree or PhD in relevant field

Salary: Rs 67000 + HRA

Age limit: 40 years

Name of post : Scientist C (Medical/ Non-Medical /Research Officer)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Medical :

MBBS/BVSc/BDS degree with 3 years’ experience in relevant field.

Or

MBBS/BVSc/BDS degree + PhD/MPH.

Or

MBBS/BVSc/BDS degree + Post graduate degree.

Non-Medical : Post Graduate Degree including the integrated PG degrees in relevant subjects (Public Health, Health Economics, Health technology assessment, Epidemiology, Biostatistics, Pharmaceutical sciences, biotechnology, biomedical engineering, Data Science or other related disciplines) with three years post qualification experience or PhD.

Salary: Rs 67000 + HRA

Age limit: 40 years

Name of post : Administrative Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. Bachelor’s degree

2. Minimum 03 years of experience post qualification under the Government Department/ Statutory or Autonomous bodies/Universities/ Public Sector undertaking in related field

3. Having knowledge of MS Office, MS Word, MS Power Point and MS Excel.

Salary: Rs 67000 + HRA

Age limit: 40 years

How to apply :

Candidates may send hard copy of the prescribed application along with relevant documents to Dr. Phulen Sarma, Assistant Professor, Department of Pharmacology, 2nd Floor, Medical College

Building, AIIMS Guwahati, Changsari, Kamrup, Assam, PIN-781101

Last date of receipt of hard copy of application in AIIMS Guwahati: 20-10-2025 (5 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here