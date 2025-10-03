Applications are invited for recruitment of 22 vacant positions or career in CDAC CINE Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing Centre in North East (CDAC CINE) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of personnel across various domains in 2025.

Name of post : Project Officer (Finance)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : CA/CS/CMA or Two years of full-time MBA / post-graduation in a relevant field/ or equivalent relevant professional qualification and at least 3 years of post-qualification work experience in the relevant field. Minimum 03 years post-qualification relevant experience

Name of post : Project Associate (Experience-Software Developer)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : B.E / B.TECH / MCA / M.Sc. in Computer Science / Information Technology. 1-4 years post-qualification relevant experience

Name of post : Project Engineer (Experience-Embedded System)

No. of posts : 6

Qualification & Experience :

1. BE/B-Tech. in ECE/EE/EEE/CSE or equivalent degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA

OR

2. Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application/ECE/EE/EEE or in relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPA

OR

3. ME/M.Tech in ECE/EE/EEE/CSE or equivalent degree

OR

4. Ph.D. in relevant discipline

1-4 years of relevant experience

Name of post : Project Engineer (Experience-Full Stack Developer)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

1. B.E/B.Tech in CSE/IT/ECE with 60% or equivalent CGPA



OR

2. M.E/M.Tech in CSE/ECE/IT with 60% or equivalent CGPA



OR

3. MCA with 60% or equivalent CGPA

2-5 years of relevant experience

Name of post : Project Engineer (Experience-Quantum Computing)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

1. BE/B-Tech. in ECE/EE/EEE/CSE or equivalent degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA

OR

2. Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application/ECE/EE/EEE or in relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPA

OR

3. ME/M.Tech in ECE/EE/EEE/CSEor equivalent degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA



OR

4. Ph.D. in relevant discipline

1-4 years of relevant experience

Name of post : Project Engineer (Experience-VLSI Developer)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

1. BE/B-Tech. in ECE/EE/EEE or allied discipline(s) or equivalent degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA

OR

2. Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application,ECE/EE/EEE or in relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPA

OR

3. ME/M.Tech in ECE/EE/EEE or equivalent degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA

OR

4. Ph.D. in relevant discipline

1-4 years of relevant experience

Name of post : Project Officer (MIS & Standardization)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : CA/LLM/CS/CMA or Two years of full-time MBA / post-graduation in relevant field/LLB or equivalent relevant professional qualification and at least 3 years of post-qualification work experience in the relevant field. Minimum 03 years post-qualification relevant experience

Name of post : Project Officer (Purchase)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : CA/LLM/CS/CMA or Two years of full-time MBA / post-graduation in relevant field/LLB or equivalent relevant professional qualification and at least 3 years of post-qualification work experience in the relevant field. Minimum 03 years post-qualification relevant experience

Name of post : Project Support Staff

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience : Graduation with at least 50% marks and at least 3 years of post qualification work experience in the relevant field or Post Graduate with at least 50% marks at the Graduate level

Name of post : Senior Project Engineer (Embedded System)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

1. BE/B-Tech. in ECE/EE/EEE/CSE or equivalent degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA

OR

2. Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application/ECE/EE/EEE or in relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPA

OR

3. ME/M.Tech in ECE/EE/EEE/CSE or equivalent degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA

OR

4. Ph.D. in relevant discipline

Min 4 years of relevant experience

Name of post : Senior Project Engineer (Trainer – AI / ML)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

1.ME/M.Tech or equivalent degree in CSE/IT with 60% of equivalent CGPA

Or

2. Ph.D in CSE/IT

Minimum 05 years of experience of Industry/Teaching experience in AI/ML Domain

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.cdac.in/advt-details/SL-2892025-DUCHP

Last date for online registration of applications by candidates is 20th October 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here