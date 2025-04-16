Applications are invited for recruitment of 71 vacant positions or career in Brahmaputra Board Assam in 2025.

Brahmaputra Board Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of various technical and non-technical personnel in 2025.

Name of post : Deputy Chief Engineer (Non-Ministerial)

No. of posts : 3

Scale of Pay : Level-13 (Rs. 1,23,100- 2,15,900)

Eligibility Criteria :

Officers of the Central Government or State Government or Union Territory Administrations or State Electricity Boards or Public Sector Undertakings or Statutory Organizations or Autonomous bodies or Universities or recognized Research Institutions:

(a) (i) holding analogous post in parent cadre or department on regular basis; or

(ii) with five years regular service in the post Superintending Engineer in level-12 (Rs.78,800 – 2,09,200/-) in pay matrix rendered after appointment thereto on regular basis in parent cadre or department; and

(b) Desirable- Five years experience in Water Resources Project.

Name of post : Superintending Engineer (Non-Ministerial)

No. of posts : 6

Scale of Pay : Level-12 (Rs. 78,800- 2, 09,200)

Eligibility Criteria :

Officers of the Central Government or State Government or Union Territory Administrations or State Electricity Boards or Public Sector Undertakings or Statutory Organization or Autonomous Bodies or Universities or recognized Research Institutions:

(a) (i) holding analogous post in parent cadre or department on regular basis; or

(ii) with five years regular service in the post of Executive Engineer in level-11 (Rs.67,700 –2,08,700/-) in pay matrix in their parent cadre or department; and

(b) Desirable- five years experience in Water Resources Project.

Name of post : Executive Engineer (Civil) (Non-Ministerial)

No. of posts : 17

Scale of Pay : Level-11 (Rs. 67,700-2, 08,700).

Eligibility Criteria:

Officers of the Central Government or State Government or Union Territory Administration or State Electricity Boards or Public Sector Undertakings or Statutory Organizations or Autonomous Bodies or Universities or recognized research institutions:

(a) (i) holding analogous post in parent cadre or department on regular basis; or

(ii) with five years regular service in the post of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) in level-10 (Rs.56,100 – 1,77,500/-) in pay matrix in parent cadre or department; and

(b) Desirable- five years experience in Water Resources Project.

Name of post : Executive Engineer (Mechanical) (Non-Ministerial)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Level-11 (Rs. 67,700-2, 08,700).

Eligibility Criteria:

Officers of the Central Government or State Government or Union Territory Administration or State Electricity Boards or Public Sector Undertakings or Statutory Organizations or Autonomous Bodies or Universities or recognized research institutions:

(a) (i) holding analogous post in parent cadre or department on regular basis; or

(ii) with five years regular service in the post of Assistant Executive Engineer (Mechanical) in level-10 (Rs.56,100 – 1,77,500/-) in pay matrix in parent cadre or department; and

(b) Desirable- five years experience in Water Resources Project.

Name of post : Under Secretary (E) (Ministerial cadre)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Level-11 (Rs. 67,700-2, 08,700).

Eligibility Criteria:

Officers of the Central Government or State Government or Union Territory Administration or State Electricity Boards or Public Sector Undertakings or Statutory Organizations or Autonomous Bodies or Universities or recognized research institutions:

(a) (i) holding analogous post in parent cadre or department on regular basis; or

(ii) with seven years’ regular service in the post of Section Officer in level-7 (Rs.44,900 – 1,42,400/-) in pay matrix or equivalent in parent cadre or department

Name of post : Senior Accounts Officer (Non-Ministerial cadre)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Level-11 (Rs. 67,700-2, 08,700).

Eligibility Criteria:

Officers of the Central Government or State Government or Union Territory Administration or State Electricity Boards or Public Sector Undertakings or Statutory Organizations or Autonomous Bodies or Universities or recognized research institutions:

(a) (i) holding analogous post in parent cadre or department on regular basis; or

(ii) holding the post of Accounts Officer in level-10 (Rs.56,100 – 1,77,500/-) in pay matrix with five years’ regular service in parent cadre or department; and

(b) having three years’ experience in dealing with financial matters, Central Government financial rules and regulations preferably having experience in compilation of annual accounts, internal audit and knowledge in Central Public Works Department system of accounts

Name of post : Accounts Officer (Non-Ministerial cadre)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Level-10 (Rs. 56,100-1, 77,500)

Eligibility Criteria:

Officers of the Central Government or State Government or Union Territory Administration or State

Electricity Boards or Public Sector Undertakings or Statutory Organizations or Autonomous Bodies or Universities or recognized research institutions:

(a) (i) holding analogous post in parent cadre or department on regular basis; or

(ii) holding the post of Section Officer (Accounts) in level-7 (Rs.44,900 – 1,42,400/-) in pay matrix with three years’ regular service in parent cadre or department; and

(b) having three years’ experience in dealing with financial matters, Central Government financial rules and regulations preferably having experience in compilation of annual accounts, internal audit and knowledge in Central Public Works Department system of accounts

Name of post : Section Officer (Secretariat) (Ministerial )

No. of posts : 3

Scale of Pay : Level- 7 (Rs. 44,900 – 1, 42,400)

Eligibility Criteria:

From amongst officers under the Central Government or State Government or Union Territory Administration or State Electricity Board or Autonomous Body or Statutory Body or Public Sector Undertakings :

(a) (i) holding analogous posts on regular basis in parent cadre or department; or

(ii) with five years’ regular service in the grade of Assistant or Superintendent in Level-6 (Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400/-) in Pay Matrix; and

(b) 3 years’ experience of working in the various establishment jobs and knowledge of Central Government rules and regulations.

Name of post : Private Secretary (Ministerial )

No. of posts : 3

Scale of Pay : Level- 7 (Rs. 44,900 – 1, 42,400)

Eligibility Criteria: From amongst officers under the Central Government or State Government or Union Territory Administration or Autonomous Body or Statutory Body or Public Sector Undertakings:

(i) holding analogous post on regular basis in parent cadre or department; or

(ii) with five years regular service in the grade of Stenographer Grade – I in Level-6 (Rs.35,400-1,12,400/-) in Pay Matrix.

Name of post : Divisional Accountant (Non-Ministerial) (Finance and Accounts Cadre)

No. of posts : 3

Scale of Pay : Level- 7 (Rs. 44,900 – 1, 42,400)

Eligibility Criteria:

Officers under the Central Government or State Governments or Union Territory Administrations or State Electricity Board or Autonomous Body or Statutory Body or Public Sector Undertakings:

(i) holding analogous posts on regular basis in parent cadre or department; or

(ii) with eleven years regular service in the grade of Junior Accountant in Level-5 (Rs.29,200 – 92,300) in Pay Matrix

Name of post : Assistant (Ministerial)

No. of posts : 12

Scale of Pay : Level-6 (Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400)

Eligibility Criteria:

Officers under the Central Government or State Governments or Union Territory Administrations or State Electricity Board or Autonomous Body or Statutory Body or Public Sector Undertakings:

(a) (i) holding analogous posts on regular basis in parent cadre or department; or

(ii) with ten years regular service in the grade of Upper Division Clerk In Level-4 (Rs.25,500 – 81,100) in Pay Matrix; and possessing 3 years’ experience of working in the various establishment jobs and knowledge of Central Government rules and regulations.

Name of post : Upper Division Clerk (Ministerial)

No. of posts : 19

Scale of Pay : Level-4 (Rs.25,500 – 81,100/-)

Eligibility Criteria:

Officers working under the Central Government or State Government or Union territory Administrations or State Electricity Boards or Public Sector Undertakings or Statutory Organisations or autonomous bodies or Universities or recognised research institutions:-

(i) holding analogous post on regular basis in parent cadre or department; or

(ii) with eight years’ regular service in the post of Lower Division Clerk in level-2 (Rs.19,900 – 63,200/-) in pay matrix

How to apply :

Interested and eligible officer/officials may send their applications through proper channel with 4(four) copies of bio-data as per prescribed Proforma (enclosed as Appendix-A). Applications complete in all respect are to be forwarded through proper channel so as to reach the Secretary, Brahmaputra Board, Basistha, Guwahati-781 029 within 60 days from the date of publication in the

Employment News

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here