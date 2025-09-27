Applications are invited for recruitment of various accounting posts or career in NEEPCO Assam in 2025.

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Accountant in 2025 in its establishments at Dibrugarh, Assam and Shillong, Meghalaya. North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited, (an equal opportunity employer) is a Schedule –‘A’ “Mini Ratna” CPSE (Central Public Sector Enterprise) and a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of NTPC, has been a trusted power generation Company in the North Eastern Region of India and beyond since 1976, working under the Ministry of Power for the Country as a whole and specially for the north eastern states to act in their best interest in tapping the enormous power potential of the region and the country. NEEPCO takes pride in operating the largest Hydro Power Plant in the North Eastern Region of the Country and being the only CPSU having Hydro, Gas Based and Renewable Power Stations in operation.

Name of post : Accountant

No. of posts : 5

Pay Scale : Rs. 29,300-3%-1,19,700/-

Qualification : B.Com with Accountancy and also Auditing as subjects + ICAI (Inter)/ ICWA (Inter)

How to apply :

Candidates should apply ON-LINE only on the website by visiting Careers at https://neepco.co.in/.

Online submission of application will close on 17-10-2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here