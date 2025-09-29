Applications are invited for recruitment of various counsellor positions or career in TISS Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Counsellors in 2025.

Name of post : Counsellor

No. of posts : 1

Consolidated Salary : Rs. 25,000/- to Rs. 30,000/-

Essential Qualification :

Master’s Degree in Clinical Psychology / MA in Counselling / MA in Counselling Psychology with at least 55% aggregate marks from a recognised University

OR

Master’s in Social Work with specialisation in Counselling with at least 55% aggregate marks from a recognised University

Desirable Qualification :

1. Minimum work experience of Counselling for one year.

2. Good communication skill in English and Hindi

How to apply :

Candidates are requested to apply online through the link (Apply now) provided along with this advertisement on the Institute website http://www.tiss.ac.in/.

Last date of receipt of online application: 30 September 2025

Application Fee:

Applicants may pay application fee of Rs. 500/- online. Application fee for SC/ST/PwD candidates will be Rs. 250/- if they attach the required Certificate with the online application form. The application will be valid only on receipt of the application fee. Fees once paid is non-refundable under any circumstances.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here