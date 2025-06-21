Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in PNRD Assam in 2025.

Panchayat & Rural Development Department (PNRD) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior State Program Manger (MGNREGA), Quality Control Officer and State Program Executives (Finance, Accounts, and Procurement) on temporary / contractual basis in 2025.

Name of post : Senior State Program Manger (MGNREGA)

Eligibility Criteria :

1. M. Tech (Computer Science/IT/Civil/Electronics and Communication) or M.E (Computer Science/IT/Civil/Electronics and Communication) or MBA (HR/Finance) with excellent Computer knowledge.

2. Knowledge of English, Hindi and local language is mandatory.

3. Works Experience: Candidates for this position should have a minimum of 10 years of experience in Managerial Cadre in any public sector/reputed private sector along with excellent knowledge of I.T.

Monthly Salary : Rs. 75,000/- to 82,500/- + applicable allowances will be provided

Age Limit : 45 years as on 01-01-2025

Name of post : State Program Executives (Finance, Accounts, and Procurement)

Eligibility Criteria :

1. M.Com/MBA with specialization in Finance/Accounting from a recognized Institute/ University with minimum 60% marks in the qualifying exam.

2. Works Experience: Minimum 5 years of post-qualification working experience with industry or in government sector or in Rural Development works in similar job profile with adequate computer

knowledge. Candidates should have good knowledge in finance software like finacle, fintech and Sparsh.

3. Knowledge of English, Hindi and local language is mandatory.

Monthly Salary : Rs.55,000/- + applicable allowances will be provided

Age Limit : 40 years as on 01-01-2025

Name of post : Quality Control Officer

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Degree in Civil Engineering from any recognized university with minimum 60%.

2. Minimum 3 years of works experience (having at least 1 years of work experience in Rural Development works/project)

3. Knowledge of English, Hindi and local language is mandatory.

Monthly Salary : Rs.40,000/- + applicable allowances will be provided

Age Limit : 40 years as on 01-01-2025

How to apply :

Candidates are mandatorily required to apply in the prescribed Application Form available in the said website and send the duly filled-up Form with supporting documents to [email protected].

Applications are to be submitted online on or before 05th July, 2025, till 6 P.M.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here