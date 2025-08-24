Guwahati: Wildlife conservationists raised alarms over deforestation even as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma planted a neem sapling on Sunday in Tinsukia district, Upper Assam, as part of a green initiative.

He attended a day-long programme in Margherita.

While many appreciated the gesture, wildlife conservationists urged the government to address deeper ecological threats in the region. “It is always good when a leader plants a tree, but the real challenge lies in protecting the vast forests already under threat,” said noted environmental activist Ranjan Dutta.

Sarma shared the moment on social media, writing in Assamese: “Planted a neem sapling for a cooler and pollution-free society. This sapling will one day grow into a tree, providing shade to many and bringing comfort.”

Dihing Patkai National Park, often called the “Amazon of the East,” serves as Assam’s only rainforest and plays a vital role in maintaining ecological balance.

Locals and ecologists recognize it as the lungs of the state, home to elephants, clouded leopards, and rare orchids.

However, illegal loggers and encroachers continue to shrink its green cover. “If Dihing Patkai disappears, Assam will lose its natural shield against climate change,” warned a forest researcher.

Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, located on the banks of the Brahmaputra, houses the world-famous population of feral horses and supports rich biodiversity.

Birdwatchers around the world visit the park, drawn by its migratory bird species. Conservationists caution that unchecked industrial activity and oil exploration in the surrounding areas threaten the park’s fragile ecosystem.

“The park is a living laboratory of biodiversity. Destroying it would be a crime against nature,” said ornithologist Sanjay Konwar.

Near Tinsukia, Matapung Wetland provides habitat for aquatic species and migratory birds while supporting local fishing communities.

Experts warn that pollution, siltation, and human encroachment are reducing its water-holding capacity.

“If wetlands like Matapung disappear, not only will biodiversity suffer, but human settlements will also face greater flood risks,” explained ecologist Anita Bora.

Conservationists also pointed out rapid forest depletion in the stretches between Margherita and Sadiya, and from Baghjan to Guijan.

“Tree plantation is symbolic, but we need strict enforcement to stop deforestation and illegal encroachment,” said activist Jitumoni Gogoi.

Experts emphasize that Assam can only protect its natural wealth by combining symbolic acts with large-scale policy actions. As one conservationist summed it up: “A single sapling gives hope, but safeguarding entire forests ensures survival.”