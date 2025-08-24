Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a new gateway in Nagaon, the spiritual and cultural compass of the state, on Sunday.

The BJP-ruled Assam government has been actively working to help the district overcome decades of illegal encroachment on Satras’ land and the trauma caused by demographic shifts.

People often regard Nagaon as one of Assam’s most sacred districts. As the birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, the saint, reformer, poet, and cultural icon who led the neo-Vaishnavite movement, Nagaon attracts thousands of devotees and visitors year-round. Its deep-rooted heritage continues to inspire generations and remains a central part of Assam’s identity.

“In Nagaon lies the Janmasthan of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, the spiritual and cultural compass of our state. A new gate now welcomes visitors and pilgrims to this divine land,” said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He described the project as a symbol of Assam’s respect for Sankardev’s timeless teachings and a mark of pride for the state.

Officials explained that the gate, featuring traditional Assamese motifs, serves both as a cultural landmark and a warm welcome for pilgrims. Local residents expressed joy and called the initiative a fitting tribute to Nagaon’s historic importance. The government pledged to continue promoting Nagaon as a hub for spiritual and cultural tourism.