Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Chief Executive Officer (01-post), Incubation Manager (01-post), and Incubation Associate (01-post) for the iTBI center funded by NIT Silchar and DST-NIDHI in 2025.

Name of post : Chief Executive Officer

No. of posts : 1

Salary: Rs. 1,00,000/- (consolidated)+ 10% (performance linked component) per month (to be assessed on a quarterly time-frame) with 10% cumulative annual increment subject to performance review from second year onwards. Accommodation as per availability in the Institute Campus or Accommodation subsidy @10% of the consolidated salary is applicable.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree or higher in Engineering/ Technology/ Pharmacy from a recognized University/ Institute. Applicants having an additional degree of MBA or equivalent would get due preference.

or

Bachelor’s degree or higher in Science with an MBA or equivalent.

Experience: The applicant must have a minimum of 5 years of overall work experience, with at least 3 years of experience in the start-up ecosystem, either as a start-up founder/co-founder/core team member having experience in fund raising and/or as a stakeholder of start-up ecosystem or in

managing/administering a similar type of incubator or at least 3 years of industrial experience (in MNCs) with project management experience. Candidates with experience in NIDHI-TBI, NIDHI-PRAYAS, and other schemes related to incubation & startup ecosystem will be preferred. The

applicant must have prior experience in writing and submission of projects/DPRs to ministries/agencies for funding.

Upper Age Limit: Less than 50 years as on the closing date of application, including extension if any.

Name of post : Incubation Manager

No. of posts : 1

Salary: Rs. 50,000/- (Consolidated)+ 10% (performance linked component) per month (to be assessed on a quarterly time-frame) with 10% cumulative annual increment subject to performance review from second year onwards. Accommodation as per availability or Accommodation subsidy @10% of the consolidated salary will be provided.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree or higher in Engineering/ Technology/ Pharmacy/ Business/ Management from a recognized University/ Institute. Applicants having an additional degree of MBA or equivalent would get due preference.

or

Bachelor’s degree or higher in Science with an MBA.

Experience: The applicant must have a minimum of 2 years of experience in the start-up sector, either as a start-up founder/ co-founder/ core team member having experience in fund raising and/ or as a stakeholder of the start-up ecosystem, or in managing/administering an incubation centre, or at least 2 years of managerial/working experience in R&D/ Technology management, commercialization, business development in R&D products/ services.

Upper Age Limit: Below 45 years as on the closing date of application, including extension if any

Name of post : Incubation Associate

No. of posts : 1

Salary:

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree or higher in Engineering/ Technology/ Pharmacy/ Business/ Science/ Management from a recognized University/ Institute.

Experience: NIL

Upper Age Limit: Below 40 Years as on the closing date of application, including extension if any

How to apply :

Interested candidate should send their filled application (in the attached format), including photograph and a signed scan copy of their (a) Mark-sheet and Degree of Post-Graduation, Graduation, Diploma whatever applicable, (b) Experience Certificates wherever applicable,

(c) Proof of Date of Birth (Preferably Govt Issued Identity Card / Driving Licence / Voter ID /

Passport) (d) Detailed signed Curriculum Vitae and (e) other necessary documents.

Applicants should send the soft copy of the signed application to PI, iTBI-NITS-FIIE through email at [email protected] with subject line as “Application for the post of ____in TBI-NITS-FIIE, NIT Silchar”.

The last date for application is 20/10/2025 time 5:00 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here