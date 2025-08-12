Applications are invited for recruitment of various positions or career in Tezpur University Assam in 2025.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Medical Officer in its Health Centre in 2025.

Name of post : Medical Officer (Health Centre)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Essential: MBBS degree from any Indian university recognised by Medical Council of India. Two years of experience of working in reputed Hospital/Nursing Home.

Desirable: M.D. in Medicine.

Pay Level (as per 7th CPC) : Level-10 with rationalized entry Pay of Rs. 56,100/-

Age Limit : Not exceeding 40 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the SAMARTH portal only https://tezunt.samarth.edu.in

Last date of submission of filled-in applications through SAMARTH Portal is 12th September 2025

Application Fees :

A non-refundable application fee of Rs. 500/- (Rupees five hundred only).

Fee payment may kindly be made through online bank transfer, for which details are as below:

Account Name: Tezpur University Recurring

Savings Bank Account No. 37854250831, IFS Code: SBIN0014259

Bank Name & Branch: State Bank of India, Tezpur University Branch, Napaam, Tezpur-784028, Assam.

Applicants must upload a copy of the e-generated receipt of the payment in the SAMARTH portal.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here