Pragjyotish College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of over 15 vacant teaching posts or career for Four Year course under Integrated Teachers’ Education Programme (ITEP) in 2025.

Name of post : Head of the Department in the rank of Professor or Associate Professor in Education

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. Post Graduate Degree in Science Mathematics or Social Science or Commerce or Languages

2. M Ed

3. PhD in Education

4. Ten years of teaching experience in a teacher education institution for Professor and eight years for Associate Professor

5. Any other relevant qualification prescribed by the UGC for these category of posts

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Liberal Discipline and Pedagogy

No. of posts : 15

Discipline wise vacancies :

Physics : 1 Chemistry : 1 Zoology / Life Science / Bio Science : 1 Botany / Life Science / Bio Science : 1 Mathematics : 1 History : 1 Geography : 1 Political Science : 1 Economics : 1 English or Hindi or Modern Indian Language : 3 ( 1 each) Communicative skill in English : 1 Communicative skill in Modern Indian Language or Classical Language : 2 (1 each)

Qualification :

1. Post graduate degree in concerned subjects, with minimum 55% marks

2.B.Ed. degree with minimum of 55% marks

3.NET/SLET/Ph.D. in concerned subject as prescribed by the NCTE.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Educational Studies

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

1. Post graduate degree in Education (MEd) with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade.

2.NET/SLET/Ph.D. in Education

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Health & Physical Education

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master of physical education (MPEd) with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Arts Education

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post graduate degree in performing or visual arts with minimum 55% marks or

its equivalent grade.

Name of post : Career Guidance & Counselling

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Assistant Professor in Education having guidance and counselling as one of the

papers in M.Ed or part time Counsellor with an appropriate qualification in guidance and counselling

How to apply :

Interested Candidates are requested to submit their application form (in the format available in college website) supported by all relevant documents through [email protected] latest by 4 p.m on 10.10.2025.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview via email & phone call

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here