Applications are invited for recruitment of over 500 vacant positions or career in BTC Assam in 2025.

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates who are residents of Bodoland Territorial Region for recruitment to the posts or career of 294 (two hundred ninety-four) Nos. of Gr.III and 275(two hundred seventy-five) Nos. of Gr. IV posts under PWD, Education, Forest, Irrigation, Sericulture, Skill Employment & Entrepreneurship Deptt. (SEED), Information & Public Relations (I&PR) and Agriculture Department, BTC in 2025.

Name of post : Grade III ( Graduate or equivalent)

No. of posts : 190

Designations :

i) LDA

ii) Jr. Asstt

iii) Statistical Asstt.

iv) Computer Asstt.

v) Library Asstt.

vi) Internal Auditor

vii) Store Keeper (ITI)

Qualification & Experience :

i) LDA/Jr.Asstt./Statistical Asstt./ Computer Asstt.: Bachelor’s Degree with minimum 1(one) year

diploma in computer from recognized Institutions.

ii) Internal Auditor : Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy, Finance or a related field, business administration or related field.

iii) Library Asstt. : Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with diploma in Library Science.

iv) Store Keeper :

(a) Bachelor’s degree with 1(one) year diploma in computer.

(b) ITI passed in any trade from Govt. recognized institution.

(c) 3 (three) years professional experience in handling industrial store with knowledge of inventory control from recognized establishment

Name of post : Grade III ( HS or equivalent)

No. of posts : 104

Designations :

i) Agri. Extn. Asstt.(AEA)

ii) Primary Investigator (PI)

iii)Field Asstt.

iv) Field Man

v) Power Sprayer & Duster Operator (PS & DO)

vi) Grafter

vii)Surveyor

viii) Operator

Qualification & Experience :

i) Agri. Extn. Asstt(AEA), Field Assistant, Primary Investigator(PI) and Grafter: Minimum HS (Arts/Sc./Commerce) Exam passed.

ii) Surveyor : Minimum 12th Exam passed or equivalent and a certificate in Draftsmanship from

recognized Institution.

iii) Field Man & Power Sprayer & Duster Operator (PS&DO) : Minimum HS (Arts/Sc/Commerce) passed with Certificate/Diploma on Industrial Training

iv) I&PR :

a) Minimum HSLC Exam passed

b) A certificate from recognized Technical Institution or practical experience of atleast 3 years in a reputed organization in handling electronic equipments, repairing and maintenance of PA system, Radio sets amplifier, generator, projector, TV etc

Name of post : Grade IV

No. of posts : 275

Designations : Gr.-IV, Peon, Chowkidar, Watchman, Mali, Gr. IV (L/B), Night Chowkidar, Duftry, Lab Bearer, Khalashi, Helper, Boat Man, Dak Runner, Sweeper

Qualification : Minimum education qualification for Gr.-IV posts is Class-VIII passed and maximum HS Exam. passed.

How to apply :

The interested candidates may submit application online in official website of CSB, BTC by visiting

www.centralselectionboard.com w.e.f. 07/04/2025 to 21/04/2025 (upto 12.00 mid-night).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here