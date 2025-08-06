Dimapur: Nagaland is set to experience heavy rainfall in almost all the districts till August 9, the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) said in its weather updates for the coming days on Wednesday.

It said Peren, Dimapur, Kohima, Wokha, Zunheboto, Mokokchung, Longleng, Mon and Tuensang districts are expected to receive very heavy rainfall on August 7 and August 8.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

These showers may be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at localised places.

During this period, intermittent rainfall is expected in all the districts of Nagaland.

The NSDMA stated that it is vital to take the necessary measures during this period, avoiding lightning strikes and high winds, which can disrupt communication and connectivity.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

It said Nagaland’s lowland and foothill districts, including Dimapur, Niuland, Chumukedima, Bhandari, Pangti, Tizit and Tuli, are vulnerable to inundation, waterlogging and flash floods due to the possibility of excessive precipitation in the hill sector.

The NSDMA urged the public to exercise caution to avoid any eventualities during this period.

It also directed all the district disaster management authorities and other line departments to remain on high alert to safeguard lives and property during the monsoon season.