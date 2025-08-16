Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of System Engineer in 2025. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines

Name of post : System Engineer (Project Mode)

No. of posts : 2

Pay Scale : Rs. 35,350/- + 20 % HRA

Qualification : B.E/B.Tech in CS/IT or MCA with good academic record and 3 years experience in Developing Office Automation Software.

Desirable Qualification: Any Python Based Framework, Frappe Framework, Springboot.

How to apply :

Candidates must apply through a Google form in the given link https://forms.gle/Unfy2AcLaT4NBg2Q7 on or before 25.08.2025 (5 pm)

Shortlisting will be based on qualification and desirable experience as mentioned above. Only shortlisted candidates will get information about the details for the interview. Shortlisted candidates will get information about the date and time of interview via email. The candidates on the basis of their performance in the interview is likely to get selection.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here