Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Dibru College Assam in 2025.

Dibru College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professors for Four Year Integrated BSc BEd (Secondary) under ITEP in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Professors for Four Year Integrated BSc BEd (Secondary) under ITEP

No. of posts : 6

Subject wise vacancies :

Physics : 1

Chemistry : 1

Botany (Life Science) : 1

Zoology (Life Science) : 1

Mathematics : 1

Hindi MIL : 1

Qualification :

1. PG in concerned subject with atleast 55% marks

2. B.Ed. degree with minimum 55% marks

3. NET or SLET or PhD in concerned subject

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 16th September 2025 at 10 AM. The venue is in College Conference Hall, Dibru College, Dibrugarh, Assam, PIN- 786003

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here