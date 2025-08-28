Guwahati: A 9th-grade student at a government residential school in Karnataka’s Shahapur gave birth to a baby boy in the school washroom, officials confirmed.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon but came to light on Thursday. Both the student and the newborn are receiving treatment at Shahapur Government Hospital.

Shashidhar Kosambe, member of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, said a report has been sought from school authorities and a suo motu complaint will be filed against the principal and staff for failing to report the incident.

“The condition of both the girl and the baby is stable. The officials and principal did not inform us; we learned of the incident from other sources. The district child protection officer has been directed to submit a detailed report,” Kosambe said.

The school principal, Basamma, said she was unaware of the student’s pregnancy, noting that the girl had been frequently absent since the beginning of the school term in June.

“I assumed office as principal last month. The student’s birth certificate shows she is 17 years and eight months old. She joined classes on August 5 but was absent for several days citing illness, including headaches. We were surprised when she gave birth,” Basamma said, adding that repeated attempts to contact the student’s parents have been unsuccessful.