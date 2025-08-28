Guwahati: Assam-based photographer Bidyut Kalita has gained international recognition at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025, hosted by London’s Natural History Museum (NHM).

His captivating shot of a potter wasp in mid-flight carrying a paralysed caterpillar for its larvae earned a highly commended mention in the Invertebrate Behaviour category—placing him among this year’s most celebrated wildlife photographers.

Kalita began his journey with a camera in 2018. Inspired by striking wildlife images taken by others, he picked up a beginner DSLR and quickly fell in love with the art. “Photography changed the way I see the world. It’s more than just a skill—it’s about patience, observation, and a deep respect for nature,” Kalita shared.

Instead of venturing far for dramatic wildlife scenes, Kalita focused his lens on the world just outside his home in Goalpara, Assam. He spent countless hours studying local birds and insects, discovering moments of wonder in the ordinary. One such moment—captured inside his house—would become a turning point in his career: a potter wasp entering its mud nest with a caterpillar in its grasp.

That very image earned Kalita a spot in the NHM’s prestigious exhibition, making him the only photographer from Assam selected this year.

“It was a huge honour. To have a photo from a small town like mine displayed on a global platform proves that powerful stories can emerge from the most unexpected places,” he said.

His work drew attention far beyond the exhibition halls. A BBC journalist reached out to learn the story behind the image, bringing further recognition to both Kalita and his home state. “It wasn’t just a personal victory,” he said, “it was a proud moment for Assam.”

The 61st edition of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition will open to the public on October 17, 2025, in London. This year, the competition received a record-breaking 60,636 entries from 95 countries. An international jury selected the top 100 images for their creativity, storytelling power, and technical brilliance.

Wildlife presenters Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin will reveal the winners of each category and the prestigious Grand Title awards during a ceremony on October 14, 2025.

This year’s exhibition will also incorporate the Biodiversity Intactness Index, allowing audiences to connect wildlife photography with urgent environmental data on ecosystem health and change.

Commenting on the selected works, jury chair Kathy Moran also remarked, “Nothing compares to witnessing the depth of our relationship with nature displayed through powerful photography on this global stage.”

For Kalita, this milestone reflects more than just photographic success. “My work is about conservation through storytelling. I want people to notice the small, often overlooked creatures that keep our ecosystems alive,” he said.

His image will appear alongside other standout entries from around the world, including dramatic scenes from Russia’s Kamchatka wilderness by Kesshav Vikram, and surreal imagery of fruit bats flying over ancient ruins by Sitaram Raul.