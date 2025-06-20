Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in MSSV Nagaon Assam in 2025.

Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya (MSSV), Nagaon, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Professors and Multi-Tasking Staff in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Botany), Department of Life Science

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : As per the MSSV Pay Matrix

Essential Qualifications: Candidate must have passed M.Sc. Botany with minimum 55% marks from recognised University/ Institute of National Importance with Ph.D. in relevant subject.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Desirable :

(i) Experience in teaching of U.G. & P.G. Students.

(ii) Experience in Research.

(iii)Research Publications in approved journals.

Age: As per the norms of Government of Assam

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Zoology), Department of Life Science

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : As per the MSSV Pay Matrix

Essential Qualifications: Candidate must have passed M.Sc. Zoology with minimum 55% marks from recognised University/ Institute of National Importance with Ph.D. in relevant subject.

Desirable :

(i) Experience in teaching of U.G. & P.G. Students.

(ii) Experience in Research.

(iii)Research Publications in approved journals.

Age: As per the norms of Government of Assam

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Ad-hoc) Botany, Department of Life Science

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : As per the MSSV Pay Matrix

Essential Qualifications: Candidate must have passed M.Sc. Botany with minimum 55% marks from recognised University/ Institute of National Importance with Ph.D. in relevant subject.

Desirable :

(i) Experience in teaching of U.G. & P.G. Students.

(ii) Experience in Research.

(iii)Research Publications in approved journals.

Age: As per the norms of Government of Assam

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Ad-hoc) Zoology, Department of Life Science

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : As per the MSSV Pay Matrix

Essential Qualifications: Candidate must have passed M.Sc. Zoology with minimum 55% marks from recognised University/ Institute of National Importance with Ph.D. in relevant subject.

Desirable :

(i) Experience in teaching of U.G. & P.G. Students.

(ii) Experience in Research.

(iii)Research Publications in approved journals.

Age: As per the norms of Government of Assam

Also Read : 7 unique art forms of India that shone at G7 summit 2025

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Department of Life Science

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : As per the MSSV Pay Matrix

Essential Qualifications: Candidate must have passed HS with Science from any recognised Council/ Board.

Desirable : Candidate must have knowledge of working in science laboratory of an educational institution.

Age: As per the norms of Government of Assam.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their completed application in prescribed form along with necessary enclosures to the “REGISTRAR, MAHAPURUSHA SRIMANTA SANKARADEVA VISWAVIDYALAYA, H.B. PATH, KOLONGPAR, NAGAON – 782001” on latest by 3rd July, 2025.

Application Fees :

Candidate are required to pay an amount of Rs. 2,000.00 (Rupees two thousand) only for Category-A & Category-B and Rs. 1,000.00 (Rupees one thousand) only for Category-C by demand draft in favour of “REGISTRAR, MAHAPURUSHA SRIMANTA SANKARADEVA VISWAVIDYALAYA” payable at “State Bank of India, Nagaon Main Branch (IFSC: SBIN0000146)” or Cash at Accounts Branch of the University as an application fees for the post.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here