Assam Career 2025 Army Public School Narangi Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Army Public School Narangi Assam in 2025.

Army Public School Narangi Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) in Hindi in 2025.

Name of post : TGT – Hindi

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

(a) Four years “Integrated Degree Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate.

OR

Post-Graduate with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and also three-year integrated B.Ed/ M.Ed.

OR

Bachelor Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects and in aggregate in the following:- Hindi as a subject in all three years of Graduation

(b) B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized University.

(c) Pass in Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)/Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), conducted by CBSE/ State Govts in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

(d) Proficiency in teaching in English medium.

(e) Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Application.

(f) Passing of Online Screening Test (OST) is not mandatory for appearing for the interview and evaluation of teaching skill & Computer proficiency. However OST qualified candidates will also be preferred. Non OST qualified candidates after selection to the post of a teacher must pass the OST

within one year of being appointed with a minimum overall raw score of 40% (80 marks).

Age Limit :

As on 01 Apr 2025, the age of the candidate altogether should be:-

(a) Fresh Candidates – Below 40 years.

(b) Experienced candidates – Below 57 years

Minimum 5 years experience in the appropriate category in the last 10 years.

How to apply :

Applications (Hard Copy) in prescribed form are available at www.apsnarangi.com. The application form along with a DD also for Rs 250/- will be sent in favour of APS Narangi payable at Guwahati. Candidates are to deposit the Application Form (Hard Copy) along with Bio Data/ Resume photocopies of all relevant certificates/testimonials, CSB Score Card and one copy of recent passport size photograph for all posts at Army Public School Narangi, P.O.- Satgaon, Guwahati-781027, Assam by 12 Apr 2025 till 2:00 pm.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here