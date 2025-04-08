Assam Career 2025 Assam Don Bosco University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of 15 vacant teaching and non-teaching positions or career in Assam Don Bosco University in 2025.

Assam Don Bosco University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Professor/Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor and Laboratory Technician in 2025. Don Bosco University is a project of the Salesians of Don Bosco (SDB) executed by Don Bosco Society, Azara, Guwahati. Presently, Salesians are altogether working in 132 countries catering to over nine million young people worldwide. Salesians have been recognized by Government of India as the single largest provider of technical education in India, second only to the Government. More than 100 Salesian technical schools and also 25 colleges have been established in India. Scores of non-formal training centers, agricultural training centers, relief and rehabilitation centers, literacy centers and shelters for street children in India are also managed by the salesians of Don Bosco. The distinctive educational philosophy and method of Don Bosco as expressed by DBU charter altogether are: A preferential option for young people from the lower strata of society, providing them with an education and preparing them for their insertion into the world of work. Close attention to the inter-relationship between culture, religion, science, technology, education, professional ethics and integrity of life. A spirit of family characterized by the presence of teachers and administrators among and for the students. An academic and educative style of relationship founded on reason, religion and kindness. Special attention to the formation of educators, the field of technology and work, and the world of communications. Efforts to promote in society formative programs that impact educative processes as well as strategies and policies for youth research, teaching, study and cultural services aimed to know better the situation of youth, especially the most disadvantaged, to bring about their positive transformation.

Name of post : Professor/Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 15

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Discipline wise vacancies :

Pharmacology : 3

Pharmacognosy: 2

Pharmaceutics : 3

Pharmaceutical Chemistry/Pharmaceutical Analysis: 2

Pharmacy Practice: 1

Eligibility Criteria : Applicants should have excellent academic and also research record. Eligibility criteria is altogether as per PCI/UGC norms.

Name of post : Laboratory Technician

No. of posts : 4

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Eligibility Criteria : Diploma Pharmacy/ B.Sc.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website http://erp.dbuniversity.ac.in/adbu_erp/jobs/

The last date for the receipt of online applications is 16.04.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here