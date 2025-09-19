Guwahati: Entrepreneur and event organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta is facing widespread public outrage following the death of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.

Zubeen passed away on Friday in Singapore, where he was scheduled to perform at the Northeast Festival, an event organized by Mahanta.

The singer, who had a history of health issues, had arrived in Singapore on Wednesday. His death sparked an immediate and furious backlash on social media, with many questioning why Zubeen, who had been in and out of the hospital for the past two to three years, was taken to Singapore at all.

Netizens grew even more incensed after Mahanta expressed ignorance about the details of the incident. Many social media posts showed users’ anger.

One user wrote, “Zubeen Garg’s tragic death on 19/9/25 demands answers! Event organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta neglected safety despite knowing his health issues. Investigate outing details & lapses that took our beloved singer. #ZubeenGarg #Assam @HCI_Singapore @SingaporePolice.”

Another user noted that Mahanta had deleted his official Facebook page and the Northeast Festival website, writing, “Shyamkanu Mahanta had deleted his official Facebook page & Northeast Festival website. He had erased all evidence related to Zubeen Garg death case.”

In his defense, Mahanta stated that the entire Northeast India Festival (NEIF) team was at a business meeting with Singaporean industrialists when they received a call from Garg’s manager. The manager informed them that Garg had been in an accident and was rushed to Singapore General Hospital.

“We later learned that a few members of the local Assamese community had taken him on a yacht visit, of which we had no prior knowledge,” Mahanta said.

This statement only intensified the public’s anger, with many questioning how Mahanta could be so “irresponsible” as to bring the singer to Singapore for his festival but not know his whereabouts.

Hundreds of people gathered at Ganeshguri in Guwahati to express their anger and demand an investigation.

“Why is Mahanta saying now that he is unaware?” one fan asked. Another person in a video demanded that Mahanta be arrested.

A formal FIR has been filed at the Morigaon Police Station, accusing Mahanta of playing a role in the singer’s death. This complaint has triggered widespread calls for a full investigation into the tragic incident.