Assam Career 2025 Assam Skill University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Assam Skill University in 2025.

Assam Skill University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Director – Industry Engagements & Outreach and Assistant Director-Placements in 2025.

Name of post : Director – Industry Engagements & Outreach

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Master’s degree with consistently good academic record. Minimum 15 years of relevant work experience, including at least 3 years in a leadership or senior management position, preferably in an Industrial Corporate Houses/ Government Organization/ International Organization/ Higher Education Institute/ Skill Development Institutions of repute,

OR

Graduate degree with consistently good academic record. Minimum 20 years of relevant work experience, including at least 3 years in a leadership or senior management position, preferably in an Industrial Corporate Houses/ Government Organization/ International Organization/ Higher Education Institute/ Skill Development Institutions of repute.

Preferable:

i) Minimum 2-3 years of experience in a leadership position wherein the primary role is interacting with senior leaders of various corporate houses in public & private sectors.

ii) Experience in building relationships with international and national industry partners, government, and other external bodies.

iii) Experience in organizing and managing events, conferences, and activities.

iv) Excellent communication (written and verbal) and interpersonal skills with an ability to network and interact at all levels.

v) Manage communication with the partners and all involved stakeholders.

vi) Ability to manage and review contracts, budgets, project progress of partnerships/agreements.

vii) Ability to coordinate and manage corporate social responsibility initiatives and programs.

viii) Ability to prioritize, work under pressure and deliver to deadlines.

Salary : Rs. 1.5 to 2.0 Lakh (Consolidated Pay)

Age Limit : 50 years

Name of post : Assistant Director – Placements

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Master’s degree with consistently good academic record. Minimum 7 years of relevant work experience in career management with a Higher Education Institute / Skill Development Institutions/ Corporate Houses of repute, etc

OR

Graduate degree with consistently good academic record. Minimum 12 years of relevant work experience in career management with a Higher Education Institute/ Skill Development Institutions/ Corporate Houses of repute, etc.

Preferable:

i) Prior experience in senior level management with reputed corporate houses and a good network with HR professionals in the industry at top-level.

ii) Prior experience in organizing student’s internships/ trainings, campus placements, job fairs, etc.

iii) Additional qualification in the areas of Higher Education, Marketing, HR, Communication or related field.

iv) Strong leadership skills and a track record of effectively staffing, building managing a diverse and talented team of professionals.

v) Effective communication skills and the ability to connect with a variety of audiences and be an effective representative of ASU with Executives and Corporate partners.

vi) Ability to work well as part of a team and independently and work collaboratively with others, comfort with working in fast-paced environments.

vii) Excellent organizational and interpersonal skills with ability to manage multiple projects and priorities to deliver successful results on time and within budget.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their application in prescribed form along with necessary enclosures to the Office of the Registrar, Assam Skill University, 3rd Floor, DECT Building, Employment Office Complex, Rehabari, Guwahati- 781008 (Assam) latest by 09.05.2025.

Further applicant has to submit a soft copy of the application format along with all relevant documents in a single PDF file to ‘[email protected]’ mentioning the subject line as “Application for the post of ………………………..(Name of the post applied)” latest by 07.05.2025. Applicants will not be considered for the positions unless a hard copy of the application is submitted with requisite fees.

The envelope containing the hard copy application should be superscribed “Application for the post of……………………….(Name of the post applied).”

Application Fees :

Unreserved : Rs. 1500/-

OBC/MOBC : Rs. 1500/-

Ex Defense Personnel : Rs.750/-

SC : NIL

ST(P) : NIL

PWD : NIL

Mode of payment: Through online bank transfer, for which details are as below: Account Name: ASSAM SKILL UNIVERSITY, Savings Bank Account No. 50100712846790, IFS Code: HDFC0004678, Bank Name: HDFC, Panbazar Branch, GUWAHATI, Assam.

Applicants must submit a copy of the e-generated receipt of the payment along with the hard copy of the application, without which the application will not be considered.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here