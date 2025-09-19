Guwahati: Gauhati University expresses profound grief over the untimely passing of Assam’s beloved cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, who died today in Singapore.

His death leaves an irreplaceable void, marking a tremendous loss for the people of Assam and music lovers worldwide, according to an official release from the University.

Professor Nani Gopal Mahanta, Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, offered his condolences: “Zubeen Garg was not only the heartbeat of Assam but also the voice of both the youth and the elderly. His music carried the soul of our land and gave Assam a global resonance. On behalf of the Gauhati University community, I extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. His passing is an irreplaceable loss, leaving us with memories that will echo in our hearts forever.”

Born in Tura, Meghalaya, into a family deeply rooted in music and literature, Zubeen Garg was nurtured by his mother, the late Ily Borthakur, a singer, and inspired by his father, Mohini Mohon Borthakur, a respected lyricist and poet.

From a young age, he displayed exceptional talent, mastering the tabla, embracing Assamese folk traditions, and composing his own songs while still in school.

He gained recognition with his debut Assamese album Anamika in 1992 before making his mark in Bollywood and beyond.

His soulful rendition of ‘Ya Ali’ in the film Gangster (2006) remains one of the most celebrated songs in Indian cinema, earning him the Global Indian Film Award for Best Playback Singer.

Over three decades, Zubeen’s music transcended languages and boundaries—Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, and more—uniting people through his melodies.

Gauhati University honors the legacy of a legend whose voice became the pride of Assam and whose art inspired generations.

Zubeen Garg will forever remain an inseparable part of Assam’s cultural identity.