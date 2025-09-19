Assam Career 2025 Assam University Silchar Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Assam University Silchar in 2025.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in 2025 in a DBTNER Twinning Project entitled “Synergistic Photoactivated Antineoplastic and Anti-HIV1 Activities of Biocompatible Reduced Graphene Oxide (rGO) or Graphene Quantum Dot (GQD) Functionalized Tetrapyrrolic Macrocycles (TM@GOs & TM@GQDs).” The project is sanctioned under the DBT-NER Twinning Scheme and will be executed in the Department of Chemistry, Assam University, Silchar, in collaboration with South Asian University (SAU), New Delhi and Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics (SINP), Kolkata. The position is for a period of approximately three years from the commencement of the project.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: M.Sc. or M.Tech. in Chemistry / Biochemistry / Pharmaceutical Chemistry / Chemical Engineering / Chemical Technology.

Emoluments:

NET/GATE/BET/BINC qualified candidates (JRF): As Applicable Non-NET/non-GATE candidates (Project Associate): Rs. 25,000/- + 10% HRA (as per DBT norms).

(Emoluments are subject to revision as per DBT upgradation/norms.)

How to Apply:

Interested and eligible candidates may send their applications along with:

Curriculum Vitae (CV), Cover Letter, and A self-attested recent photograph

They should send it to the Principal Investigator (PI) at the following email address: [email protected].

The application deadline is 15th October 2025 (tentative).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here