Agaratala: Five Bangladeshi nationals detained in Tripura’s Gomati district will be sent back to their country, a senior police officer said on Friday.

The labourers, engaged in construction and furniture work at Maharani under RK Pur police station, admitted to entering Indian territory a few days ago.

During a routine check at Maharani on Thursday, police intercepted an auto-rickshaw and, suspecting foul play, detained five passengers, Udaipur SDPO Debanjali Ray told PTI.

“Today, the five labourers were shifted to a State Government-run home in West Tripura. The BSF will coordinate with its Bangladesh counterpart to facilitate their return,” she said.

Ray added that the State had received instructions from the Centre to house Bangladeshi nationals in government homes rather than arresting them immediately.

Tripura, which shares a long international border with Bangladesh, continues to grapple with infiltration challenges. Earlier, such cases were dealt with under the Indian Passport Act, with the detainees being arrested and produced in court for legal proceedings.