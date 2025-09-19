Applications are invited for recruitment of 21 vacant positions or jobs in Central Pollution Control Board in 2025.

Central Pollution Control Board is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Senior Project Associate and Project Scientist in 2025.

Name of post : Senior Project Associate

No. of posts : 6

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 42,000/- + HRA

Qualification :

(i) Master’s Degree in Science Background (02 post) from recognized University or equivalent, specialization in: Environment Science/ Chemistry/ GIS and Remote Sensing

OR

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology Background from recognized University or equivalent, specialization in: Civil Engineering/ Chemical Engineering/ Environment Engineering/ Environmental Management of Rivers & Lakes/ GIS and Remote Sensing

AND

(ii) Four (04) years’ relevant Experience

OR

Doctoral Degree in Science (specialization in: Environment Science/ Chemistry/ GIS and Remote Sensing) or Engineering / Technology (specialization in: Civil Engineering/ Chemical Engineering/

Environment Engineering/ Environmental Management of Rivers & Lakes/ GIS and Remote Sensing) from a recognized University or equivalent.

Name of post : Project Scientist –I

No. of posts : 6

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 56,000/- + HRA

Qualification :

Doctoral Degree in Science Background from recognized University or equivalent, specialization in: Environment Science/ Chemistry/ GIS and Remote Sensing

OR

Master’s Degree in Engineering or Technology Background (03 post) from recognized University or equivalent, specialization in: Civil Engineering/ Chemical Engineering/ Environment Engineering/ Environmental Management of Rivers & Lakes/ GIS and Remote Sensing.

Name of post : Project Scientist –II

No. of posts : 5

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 67,000/- + HRA

Qualification :

(i) Doctoral Degree in Science Background from recognized University or equivalent, specialization

in: Environment Science/ Chemistry/ GIS and Remote Sensing

OR

Master’s Degree in Engineering or Technology Background from recognized University or equivalent, specialization in: Civil Engineering/ Chemical Engineering/ Environment Engineering/

Environmental Management of Rivers & Lakes/ GIS and Remote Sensing

AND

(ii) Three years’ (03) Relevant Experience

Name of post : Project Scientist –III

No. of posts : 4

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 78,000/- + HRA

Qualification :

(i) Doctoral Degree in Science Background from recognized University or equivalent, specialization in: Environment Science/ Chemistry/ GIS and Remote Sensing

OR

Master’s Degree in Engineering or Technology Background from recognized University or

equivalent, specialization in: Civil Engineering/ Chemical Engineering/ Environment Engineering/

Environmental Management of Rivers & Lakes/ GIS and Remote Sensing

AND

(ii) Seven years’ (07) relevant Experience

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://recruitment.cpcb.gov.in/piasrecruitment/

Last Date for submission of Application is 03.10.2025, 23:59 Hrs

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here