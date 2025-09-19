Zubeen Garg emerged as one of Assam’s most versatile and beloved artists. Known for his powerful voice, multilingual prowess, and contributions across singing, composing, acting, and filmmaking, Zubben became a symbol of Assamese pride and a bridge between regional and national music scenes. His career spanned over three decades, blending folk traditions with modern pop, rock, and Bollywood elements. Tragically, his journey ended on September 19, 2025, at age 52, following a scuba diving accident in Singapore.

Here is timeline traces his evolution from a young debutant with Anamika to a popular singer.

Early Beginnings (1992-1995)

1992: November: Debuted with the Assamese album Anamika. Released the Assamese album Anuradha.



1994:

Released the album Maya. Iconic song: “Mayabini”

1995: Released the albums Asha and his first Bihu album, Ujan Piriti, both becoming commercial hits. Moved to Mumbai to expand his career. Released his first Hindi album, Chandni Raat, and made his Bollywood debut as a singer in the film Gaddaar.



Bollywood Breakthrough (1996-2005)

1996:

Released the Hindi albums Chanda and the first volume of Shradhaanjali.

1997:

Released the second volume of Shradhaanjali.

1998: Released the Hindi albums Jalwa and Yuhi Kabhi. Contributed to the Bollywood films Dil Se and Doli Saja Ke Rakhna.

1999:

Released the Hindi album Jadoo.

2000: Released the Hindi pop album Sparsh. Debuted as an actor and director in the Assamese film Tumi Mur Matho Mur. Sang for the Bollywood film Fiza.

2002:

Released the Assamese album Xixhu in memory of his sister. Sang for the Bollywood film Kaante.

2003: Debuted in Bengali music with songs for the film Mon. Sang for the Bollywood films Mudda-The Issue and Chupke Se. Iconic song: “Mango Agar Dil Se Toh”

2004: Composed for and sang in the Bengali film Shudhu Tumi, winning the BFJA Award for Best Music Director. Acted in the Assamese film Dinabandhu. Guest judged on Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

2005:

Contributed to the Bengali film Premi.

National Stardom and Awards (2006-2010)

2006: Achieved national fame with “Ya Ali” from the film Gangster. Iconic song: “Ya Ali” Won the Global Indian Film Award for Best Playback Singer (Male). Won the Stardust Award for New Musical Sensation (Male). Released the album Zindaggi Rocks. Iconic song: “Jaana Hai” Sang for the film I See You. Iconic song: “Subah Subah”

2007: Released the Hindi album Zindagi. Appeared on the reality show Big Brother.

2008: Released the Assamese album Jonaki Mon. Sang for Bengali films Mon Mane Na and Chirodini Tumi Je Amaar. Iconic song: “Piya Re Piya Re” Iconic song: “Mon Jai” (from the film Mon Jai)

2009: Won the National Film Award for Best Music Direction for the non-feature film Echoes of Silence.

Acting, Directing, and Cultural Advocacy (2011-2020)

2011:

Honored as Guest Artist of the Year at the Assam Convention in Illinois, USA. Iconic song: “Puwar Hahit” (from the film Jetuka Pator Dore)

2013-2014:

Judged the Assamese reality show Moi Zubeen Garg Hobo Bisaru.

2015: Acted in and sang for the Assamese film Ahetuk. Iconic song: “Ahetuk” Won Best Playback Singer at the Prag Cine Awards for Ahetuk.

2016:

Won the Gup-Shup Music Award for Best Composer.

2017: Directed and starred in the hit Assamese film Mission China. Won Prag Cine Awards for Best Actor, Best Film, and Best Music Direction for Mission China. His poetry book won the Seuji-Seuji Award.

2019: Directed and starred in the Assamese film Kanchanjangha. Iconic song: “Panchana” (from the film Kanchanjangha)



Legacy and World Stage (2021-2025)

2021: Appointed as the brand ambassador for Assam’s Agriculture and Allied sector. Won Prag Cine Awards for Best Actor, Best Singer, and Best Music Direction for Ratnakar. Iconic song: “Bornodi Bhotiai” (from the film Bornodi Bhotiai)

2023:

Won the Assam State Film Award for “Panchana.”

2024: Won the Filmfare Award Assamese for Best Music Album (The Slam Book). Received an honorary D.Litt. from the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya.

2025: Appointed as a Cultural Brand Ambassador for a festival in Singapore. September 19: Died in a scuba diving accident in Singapore.

